Pavanelli pushes team to peak play

Anderson DaSilva has made many coaching hires in his days helming The Villages SC. The most unique — and, perhaps, the most important, though — came in 2019 when Claudio Pavanelli joined the club.
Pavanelli is a physiologist by trade, specializing in soccer, and his presence initiated a shift in The Villages’ approach to training and conditioning players, something that put them a cut above their competition at the USL League Two level.
“MLS teams will have a physiologist. USL2, I don’t think so,” DaSilva said. “I think we’re the only one to have one on staff.”
Though Pavanelli’s role is a broad one, a simplification of his position is that he evaluates players’ physical status and determines how they need to train to play at peak performance.
Read this story and many others in Wednesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.