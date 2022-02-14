Paul Anka to perform Sinatra on Feb. 19

In the mobster days of Las Vegas, when only a handful of hotels stood on the desert landscape that would become a bustling strip, a teen-aged Paul Anka bumped into Frank Sinatra at the Sands.
While the pair had met before at Trader Vic’s in Los Angeles, that didn’t do much to boost Anka’s confidence.
“You’re a kid so you’re awe-struck,” Anka told the Daily Sun. “(I thought), ‘keep your cool and don’t look like a fool, be respectful, take it in all slowly.’”
Anka fell under Sinatra’s spell while working with him and other members of The Rat Pack.
