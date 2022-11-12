Patriotism rides high for local veterans

Patriotism was at an all time high for local veterans and students at The Villages Charter School Friday.
“We are unabashedly patriotic,” said Randy McDaniel, director of education. “We are proud of our country and we want our students understand the sacrifices of those who came before them.”
Students from kindergarten through 12th grade all had the opportunity to salute and thank veterans at school events.
At the Villages High School, around 50 veterans enjoyed a breakfast prepared by students with the Culinary Arts Academy, a performance by the school’s choir and more.
This included Vietnam War veteran, Dale Petersen, a retired U.S. Army captain who served for seven years.
“It’s very humbling, it’s nice that they do this,” said Petersen, of the Village of Hemingway.
During the breakfast, veterans socialized with each other and their families, as many were relatives of students. Veterans and their family members then marched through the courtyard to cheers of appreciation from other students.
Petersen’s grandsons senior Jake Phillips and sophomore Luke Phillips walked with their grandfather at the event.
Petersen said he has attended the Veterans Day school events for years.
