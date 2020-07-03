Patriotic programming coming to Villages movie theaters for 4th of July

Screens at The Villages Movie Theaters will be filled with patriotic content today through Sunday to help patrons celebrate Independence Day.
The national premiere of “The Outpost,” starring Scott Eastwood and Orlando Bloom, will open today at Barnstorm Theater. Old Mill Playhouse will show the fifth-anniversary encore of the documentary “No Greater Love” and both theaters will play “National Anthem Girl.”
“We thought this could be a way to bring people together to celebrate some patriotic stories,” said Marcus Bovee, CEO of VetFlicks, the distributor bringing these films to The Villages.
“The Outpost” is based on Jake Tapper’s novel, “The Outpost: An Untold Story of American Valor.” The movie, a mystery thriller that is based on true events, tells the story of U.S. soldiers banding together to battle a force of Taliban fighters at a remote outpost in Afghanistan.
