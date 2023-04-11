Paths stay busy on National Walking Day

A breeze blew in between morning walkers as they strode past a pair of palm trees on the Hogeye Preserve Pathway, giving them a literal second wind as they walked by cormorants fishing and glossy ibis picking for food at the edge of a pond.
A Wednesday like any other, the only difference was that it was National Walking Day, which was established by the American Heart Association in 2007 to raise awareness of the health benefits of walking.
