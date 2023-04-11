Paths stay busy on National Walking Day

Judy and Craig Deyer, left, of the Village of Hemingway, along with Rita Taylor, center, of the Village of Woodbury, and Recreation Supervisor Anna Sumner participate in the National Walking Day event while walking along the Hogeye Preserve Pathway on Wednesday.

 George Horsford, Daily Sun

A breeze blew in between morning walkers as they strode past a pair of palm trees on the Hogeye Preserve Pathway, giving them a literal second wind as they walked by cormorants fishing and glossy ibis picking for food at the edge of a pond.

A Wednesday like any other, the only difference was that it was National Walking Day, which was established by the American Heart Association in 2007 to raise awareness of the health benefits of walking.

