Patchington’s ‘Give Love, Get Love’ event coming up

Patchington has a great event coming up for those who want to save money and donate to a good cause.
The women’s clothing store, in Spanish Springs, is hosting its annual “Give Love, Get Love” event supporting the American Heart Association.
Regional store manager Candie Patterson said shoppers get 20% off their purchases between Jan. 31 and Feb. 6, and 5% of the store’s proceeds during that time will be donated to the American Heart Association.
“We’ve been busy since we’re in season, so I’m hoping for a strong turnout that week,” Patterson said. “These events always see customers coming to support charitable causes and enjoy the discount.”
