Patchington hosting fashion show and musical event

Patchington is hosting another event to give back to the community. On Thursday, the women’s clothing store in Spanish Springs Town Square is putting on a fashion show and musical event to raise money for the Wildwood Soup Kitchen. The event begins at
1 p.m. at The Corkscrew Winery, also in Spanish Springs. Tickets are $10 and all of the proceeds will go to the Wildwood Soup Kitchen. Call the store at 352-751-1086 to purchase tickets. The event is limited and attendees will be asked to social distance. Masks are suggested. “I hope they come and have fun,” said Candie Patterson, manager of the store in Spanish Springs. Here are some things to know about the event:
