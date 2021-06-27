Pastor unveils plans to launch new church

Justin Davis has served as youth pastor for First Baptist Church of Wildwood for eight years, and he and his family have felt right at home.
His wife, Mary-Hannah, works as a fifth-grade teacher at The Village Charter Elementary School. The couple also has two children.
“The community has been nothing short of amazing,” he said. “The First Baptist Wildwood congregation and staff have been kind and generous throughout my tenure there.”
But Davis won’t be at First Baptist Wildwood this fall. He announced a few weeks ago that he will be planting a new church, Family Church Sumter, in Sumterville, with plans to hold an initial service on Sept. 12.
