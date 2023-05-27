Pastor marks 35-year tenure at area church

Terry Reilly went to college with the intent of being a teacher and coach after graduation. He’s doing that, but in a different way.
Reilly, the senior pastor of Sacred Fire Church in Belleview, is celebrating his 35th year in ministry. To mark the occasion, the church is planning a celebration after 10 a.m. worship June 4 at 12226 SE U.S. Highway 301 in Belleview.
Read this story and many others in Saturday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.