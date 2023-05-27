Pastor marks 35-year tenure at area church

Terry Reilly, lead pastor at Sacred Fire Church, is marking his 35th anniversary in ministry this year. He previously was a teacher and coach in Illinois.

 India Pantin, Daily Sun

Terry Reilly went to college with the intent of being a teacher and coach after graduation. He’s doing that, but in a different way.

Reilly, the senior pastor of Sacred Fire Church in Belleview, is celebrating his 35th year in ministry. To mark the occasion, the church is planning a celebration after 10 a.m. worship June 4 at 12226 SE U.S. Highway 301 in Belleview.

