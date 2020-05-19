Passion for Mustangs honored with parade

David Duval can spot a Mustang when he sees one.
Even though he lives “in the moment,” when his wife, Sharri, takes him out on drives, he spots them without fail.
David, a resident at YourLife of Wildwood memory care facility, got his first — and only — Mustang, an orange 1970 Mustang fastback, when he was in the Air Force in 1972.
“It’s always been a love of his life,” Sharri said. “He’s just had a passion for Mustangs.”
Read this story and many others in Tuesday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.