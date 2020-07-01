Passion for collecting cars spans four decades

Residents in the Village of Fenney quickly noticed that every few days, Albert Forster pulled a different car in the driveway.
He was the star of his own mobile car show.
Eventually, they learned that Forster has a dozen different rides in a nearby storage facility.
Ask which car is his favorite, and Forster’s response never changes.
“That’s like asking me which one of my kids I like best. My favorite is whatever I am driving at the time,” he said.
From the oldest, a 1959 Ford Thunderbird, to the youngest, a 1996 Cadillac Fleetwood Brougham, each classic has an impeccable paint job and immaculate interior.
