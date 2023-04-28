'Party at the Barre' helps Villagers stay fit

Head on down to the barre where everybody knows your name, and you get a good workout.
Tracy Mann recently started Party at the “Barre” for the Enrichment Academy. The unique workout that runs for four weeks is a class anyone can take.
“It’s not a women thing,” Mann said. “They teach this class in the NFL. A lot of football players take this class. It’s great for your posture. The core work is awesome.”
Read this story and many others Friday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.