Parrot Heads host annual blood drive for 9/11 event

Even almost two decades later, the events that transpired on Sept. 11, 2001, are still binding people together in a sign
of unity.
To honor those who defend our country, both past and present, The Villages Parrot Head Club partnered with OneBlood to host a blood drive.
Seven Big Red Buses stood in the parking lot of New Covenant United Methodist Church, located at 3470 Woodridge Drive in The Villages, as the Parrot Heads hosted the eight-hour event Friday. About 180 Villages residents came in waves to adhere to the social distancing guidelines put in place and checked in under a tent before taking a seat waiting to be called for a chance to give blood.
Joan Czarnowski, of the Village of Bonita, waited patiently as she prepared to give blood for the first time.
“When I found out I was one of the universal donors and there was a great need for my blood, I decided I would give it a try,” she said.
