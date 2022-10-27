Parrot Heads donate $30K to Alzheimer's Longest Day

The Villages Parrot Heads members waited three years for their beloved charity golf tournament to return and it proved more profitable than ever.
At the Sept. 14 charity event, the club raised $30,000 which was donated to Alzheimer’s Association — The Longest Day.
Club President Mark “the Shark” Woodland said this is the first contribution from the club to the Longest Day. “It went beyond my wildest dreams,” Woodland said. “I didn’t dream to expect this much but we more than doubled the amount raised at our largest golf tournament.”
Woodland, of the Village of Gilchrist, said there were 144 people signed up in the event, and several more people made private donations and bought tickets for a chance drawing that also contributed to the fundraising total.
For years, the club had charity events and donated proceeds to Cornerstone Hospice.
