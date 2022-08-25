Parrot Heads Club to host blood drive

The Villages Parrot Heads Club needs the community’s help to reach its blood drive donation goal for this year.
President Mark Woodland, of the Village of Gilchrist, said the club aims to donate 2,022 pints of blood to match the year.
The club collected 837 pints of blood in 2020, increased the number of drives it held in 2021 and collected 1,913 pints.
“It’s so great to see our numbers keep going up,” Woodland said. “Knowing that our club members are interested in helping others in such a vital way makes me feel proud to be their president.”
Parrot Heads partners with OneBlood for each of its drives. From 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 11 and 12 at The Villages Public Safety Fire Station 44 at 3035 Morse Blvd., anyone can come by and donate.
“I encourage all our members who are eligible to give blood to come to the drives,” Woodland said. “But this is more than just a club thing, we welcome anyone who wants to donate to come to come to the bus.”
