Parks’ two-hit shutout lifts Buffalo by Celtics

A grand performance out of Carter Parks lifted The Villages High School baseball team to victory Wednesday night.
The senior Buffalo ace allowed just two hits and struck out five in a complete-game shutout of Trinity Catholic (Ocala), hurling an even 100 pitches throughout a 3-0 win at VHS.
Parks retired the final nine batters he faced and the Buffalo sent all nine of their hitters to the plate in a three-run third inning, as The Villages (8-10) enjoyed its first shutout victory of the spring.
“He was our No. 1 all the way around tonight,” Buffalo head coach Alex Menendez said of Parks. “That’s what he does and that’s what he’s able to do very consistently for us. He attacked with his fastball and mixed in off-speed stuff early, and he really kept (Trinity Catholic) off balance.”
Read this story and many others Thursday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.