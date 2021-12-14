Park's memorial bricks honor veterans

Anyone who has attended a ceremony at Veterans’ Memorial Park of The Villages has walked across more than 14,000 bricks that honor veterans and their service.
Tom Miller, of the Village of Duval, is president and chaplain of the park. The Army veteran said it has sold bricks since the park opened in 1998, and the money supports the maintenance of the park. The memorial bricks can commemorate veterans both past and present. A memorial brick costs $55, which includes the purchase of the brick, its engraving and installation.
“I think it’s important that veterans have a place where they can be proud to show they are veterans, and bricks purchased at Veterans’ Memorial Park (of the Villages) is one of those places,” Miller said. “I’m down at the park throughout the year, and so many times I see a widow or widower standing over a brick in silence with tears in their eyes or saying prayers. It is a place close to home where they can remember their loved ones.”
Read this story and many others in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.