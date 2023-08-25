Parkinson’s group brings in experts for local seminar

Motion is medicine for people living with Parkinson’s disease.
To teach the community more about that, the Parkinson’s Foundation teamed up with the UF Health Norman Fixel Institute For Neurological Diseases and Genesis Health Clubs to present Living With Parkinson’s: Mind, Mood & Motion on Aug. 17 at Brownwood Hotel & Spa.
The educational seminar brought together experts to discuss the cognitive, emotional and movement symptoms that can come with Parkinson’s and how exercise and physical therapy remain some of the strongest treatment options.
