Parking lot transforms into dance space

Joanne and Norman Morrissette, center, of the Village of Amelia, dance while attending a socially distanced dance party in the parking lot of Clear View Optix next to the Mulberry Grove Recreation Center on July 25.

 Michael Johnson, Daily Sun

With a little patience, chalk and imagination, just about any place can be a dance floor.

Gary Easton, of the Village Hacienda, initially got the idea for a socially distanced dance party in the Clear View Optix parking lot after seeing Ron Catterson, the practice’s owner, livestream a local musician playing in the lot.

“We decided it was the perfect location for something like this,” Easton said. “Everything in that area closes by 6 o’clock, so all we had to do was use chalk to make the dance floor.”

Read this story and many others in Saturday’s edition of the Daily Sun.