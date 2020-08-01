Parking lot transforms into dance space

With a little patience, chalk and imagination, just about any place can be a dance floor.
Gary Easton, of the Village Hacienda, initially got the idea for a socially distanced dance party in the Clear View Optix parking lot after seeing Ron Catterson, the practice’s owner, livestream a local musician playing in the lot.
“We decided it was the perfect location for something like this,” Easton said. “Everything in that area closes by 6 o’clock, so all we had to do was use chalk to make the dance floor.”
