Parents of Masters winners

If ever there was a year to see the Masters consistently near the ropes, this would have been the one, with attendance curtailed by COVID-19 guidelines.
“It would be nice to walk and see one time,” Anne Cink quipped in mock exasperation. “I’m not very tall, so it would have been nice.”
Alas, the mother of seven-time PGA Tour winner Stewart Cink is less than two months removed from knee replacement and not quite ready to tackle the rises and falls of Augusta National’s terrain. She and husband Rob will follow Stewart this week from their Village of Caroline home.
“There will be other people that can use (the tickets) better than we could,” she said. “We’re not going, but we’ll love watching it.”
Likewise, Bob Hendrix will be keeping tabs on son Harris English from his Village of Tall Trees residence. Back issues kept him from making the journey to Augusta this year.
