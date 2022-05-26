Parady Financial donates $10,000 to Angel Wigs of Hope

Giving back to the community is close to Greg Parady’s heart. On Tuesday, staff from Parady Financial presented volunteers at Angel Wigs of Hope with a check for $10,000 during an event at Hope Lutheran Church.
“Greg just feels like this community has supported him and done so much for him and his business that he in turn wants to give back every chance he gets,” said Linda Bennett, director of events at Parady Financial Group, where Parady is president and CEO.
Angel Wigs of Hope, which operates out of the church, provides new wigs for free to women who are dealing with the effects of cancer treatment. The organization also gives patients hats, turbans, night caps and any other accessories they might need.
“So we listen and we comfort and we have fun with the wigs sometimes,” said Marie Hulsizer, who formed Angel Wigs of Hope.
Read this story and many others in Thursday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.