Parady Financial baby shower benefits families

Parady Financial’s fifth annual baby shower on Thursday collected items that will benefit more than 1,000 people in the tri-country area.
Greg Parady and his wife Jenni started the baby shower five years ago when they were preparing for their third child.
“A lot of clients and people in the community wanted to throw us a shower, but we were at a point where we didn’t need anything,” Parady said. “So, we decided to use the generosity of others to help people in need.”
