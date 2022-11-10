Paradise Rec survey results show preferences

A resort-style pool, corn toss and table shuffleboard are the most requested additions to the original recreation facility in The Villages.
Those were among the results of a recently-completed resident survey to gauge interest in new amenities at Paradise Recreation, said John Rohan, director of The Villages Recreation and Parks Department at the monthly meeting of the Amenity Authority Committee on Wednesday.
“We had a very positive response with a great sample of input from our residents from all over The Villages,” Rohan said. “This starts to lay the groundwork for the vision of the conceptual plan for what we want to try to develop and create for a brand new regional recreation center.”
In August, the AAC unanimously voted to move forward with plans for a demolition and rebuild of Paradise Recreation, which dates back to 1984 with an interior renovation in 2006.
About 1,300 residents participated in the survey, which was open from Oct. 3 to Oct. 28, Rohan said.
Read this story and many others in Thursday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.