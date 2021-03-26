Parade marks wildcats’ second title in 4 years

Perched on the back of a trailer, Busta Corbin surveyed the folks lining Huey Street in blue and white. A lifelong Wildwood resident, he would have been among them on most occasions. Thursday night, though, they were there for him.
The crowd had turned out to celebrate the Wildwood Middle High School boys basketball team’s state championship victory as the Wildcats commemorated the third title in program history with a parade and subsequent pep rally in the WMHS gym.
“It means a lot because it’s something that’s only been done three times in the history of our whole city,” Corbin said.
“It’s really welcoming to know that this many people, most of whom probably never played basketball or don’t even watch that much basketball, came out to support the team like that.”
