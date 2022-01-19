Pantries offer clients fresh choices

A new freezer at Beyond the Walls food pantry opens up a world of possibilities for the pantry’s clients. “The freezer gives us an opportunity to take in donations of additional items like dairy, vegetables and meat,” said volunteer Chuck Guy, of Fruitland Park. “It also gives us the opportunity to help clients who may have dietary restrictions or just need an extra hand.” The installation of new refrigerators and freezers at local food pantries allows them to provide additional and healthier options to clients. The increased storage also allows individuals and groups to donate items they may not have been able to give in the past. Colleen Brooks, director of Beyond the Walls food pantry, said the pantry now can accept donations from local groups.
Read this story and many others in Wednesday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.