Painful End to season For VHS

Top-ranked Cocoa talked the talk and walked the walk Friday night in the Class 4A-Region 2 final. The Villages High School football team saw its season come to an end in a flash, as the Tigers used their speed and athleticism to blitz the Buffalo early for a 54-21 victory at Richard Blake Stadium in Cocoa. Class 4A No. 1 Cocoa scored on its first six possessions — excluding a one-play kneel-down to end the first half — striking for four scores of 50 yards or more, as the Tigers handed VHS its first and only loss of the season. “We knew we had to bring our A-game in order for us to be in this one, and we just fell short of that tonight,” said Buffalo head coach Richard Pettus. “I hate it for our kids, especially our 19 seniors, just because they’ve set a really high bar now for the underclassmen to follow. We can sit here and go back-and-forth on why it turned out like it did, but I just want these guys to be proud of the way they’ve represented our program, our school and our community.”
