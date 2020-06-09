Paddlers keeping up conditioning routines

Memorial Day weekend, members of the Leatherneck Warriors dragon boat team assembled to support a cause it’s supported for nearly a decade — Mission 22’s pushup challenge, meant to symbolize and raise awareness of the average number of United States military veterans who take their own lives every day. “It’s Memorial Day and there will be no parades, no barbecues, no memorial services at memorial sites. On top of that we have the isolation. It makes that dark place even darker,” said Warriors captain Bob Kane. “The bottom line is this, they must know that we have their back.” For the same reason there were no parades or barbecues — the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic — the Warriors had to gather virtually to participate in the tribute, which consisted of doing 22 pushups, using the videoconference platform Zoom.
