Paddle through Lake Griffin State Park with guided tours

Linda Morrison is inspired by a quote from physicist Marie Curie when it comes to her work with Friends of Lake Griffin State Park.
“Nothing in life is to be feared; it is only to be understood.”
“I think understanding nature helps you appreciate it more,” she said. “When people get to discover nature, that’s something that’s special to us.”
Morrison, of the Village of St. James, is one of 14 paddle guides and is on the board of directors for Friends of Lake Griffin State Park.
The nonprofit supports the park, which is just outside The Villages in Fruitland Park, through raising money for park projects and raising awareness.
