Packed fall high school season gets underway this week

The fall is about more than just football. From the volleyball court and swimming pool, to the golf course, running path and bowling centers, teams at both The Villages and Wildwood are gearing up for the year ahead. With the fall high school season officially kicking off today, athletes representing the Buffalo and Wildcats are set to compete in five other sports.
For starters, the VHS volleyball team is looking to build on the best season in program history. In the pool, VHS swimming returns with the Buffalo girls hoping to repeat last year’s perfect regular season. Cross country teams at both schools are aiming for repeat appearances at the state meet. The Buffalo bowling programs are searching for a return to district title contention. And VHS golf welcomes in new coaches on both the boys and girls side.
Behind momentum from a year ago and aspirations of even more history-making performances in the campaign ahead, the Daily Sun has all you need to know ahead of the fall high school season.
Read this story and many others in Tuesday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.