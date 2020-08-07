Pacers clinch division 4 title with dominant win

It was known but not widely discussed before Thursday’s game that the Pacers could clinch the Division 4 softball championship that morning.
With no postseason and a three-game lead in the standings, the league leaders just needed a victory over the Pistons at Saddlebrook Softball Complex to sew up the title. Still, the players understated the game’s importance.
“It got mentioned,” said pitcher Dave Bigelow. “We didn’t really make a big deal about it because all that does is jinx you.”
Regardless of what hand superstition may have had in the outcome, the Pacers made it clear early on that a jinx was not in play. They took the lead immediately and never trailed in a 22-4 victory to claim the 2020 summer season’s title.
