Oxford pastor shoots hoops for good cause

Daniel Hahn, online campus pastor at Oxford Assembly of God, describes himself as a 55% career free-throw shooter.
“I may be getting older, but I tend to make more than I miss,” he joked.
He’s putting his basketball skills to the test today, when he attempts to shoot 1,000 free throws at Oxford Assembly of God’s gym. The event begins at 10 a.m., and continues until Hahn attempts his final free throw.
Read this story and many others in Saturday's edition of the Daily Sun.
