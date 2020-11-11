​Oxford couple launches medical donation drive

Molly and Fred Plantz, of Oxford, long have been supporters of the Fellowship of Associates of Medical Evangelism, going back to their days living in Indiana.
“FAME does several different things, but its primary focus is medical mission work,” Molly said. “The organization sends medical supplies and facilities to the developing world, promotes disease prevention, encourages nationals from other countries to consider careers in health care and brings the message of Christ to those who have not heard it before.”
The Plantzes are leading the charge to encourage Villagers and others to support FAME by donating new or gently-used durable medical equipment. Items that can be accepted include wheelchairs, walkers, crutches, canes, orthopedic supplies, braces, slings, and first aid and hygiene supplies.
