Oxford church plans to expand preschool

Amazing Grace Lutheran Church opened its Early Learning Center to the community in 2018. And to say the Oxford preschool is quite popular may be an understatement.
“We reached our capacity of 89 children attending full-time in only three years,” said the Rev. James Rockey of Amazing Grace Lutheran. “Because of this, the church collectively and overwhelmingly decided that expanding the Early Learning Center was necessary to bring the message of God to local families.”
Amazing Grace Lutheran plans to expand the Early Learning Center to accommodate as many as 50 additional children in classrooms, as well as offer a multi-purpose room where kids can have exercise and fun.
