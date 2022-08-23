Oxford Baptist Church welcomes new pastor

Chuck Houston was working on his studies at New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary when he came upon a notice from Immanuel Baptist Church in Oxford.
The church was looking for a new pastor, and Houston believed he might be a good fit.
“I believed the Lord was preparing me to move somewhere when Immanuel Baptist’s message came to my desk,” he said. “I spoke with church officials and congregants as well as led a service. I found out ... the congregation voted to approve my candidacy, and now I’m here for good.”
Houston officially began his ministry at Immanuel Baptist on July 31, leading Sunday morning worship.
Read this story and many others in Tuesday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.