Oxford Assembly of God to host kids Bike-a-Thon event today

Area children are getting their two-wheelers ready for Oxford Assembly of God’s annual BGMC Bike-a-Thon, which starts at 10 a.m. today outside the church, located at 12114 N. U.S. Highway 301 in Oxford.
“We’ve been doing the bike-a-thon at the church for 3-4 years,” according to Craig Mustain, children’s pastor for Oxford Assembly of God. “The event supports the Boys and Girls Missionary Challenge, which raises money for our missionaries to help them purchase items such as food, water buckets and the like.”
Kids up to sixth grade participate by finding people to sponsor them, either through a one-time donation or by supporting them for every lap or mile they bike. Mustain said the kids usually find family members, neighbors and fellow church congregants to support them.
Read this story and many others in Saturday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.