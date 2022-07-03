Owner of Gilded Matilda's in Wildwood to retire

When Suzanne Taylor stops in to shop at Gilded Matilda's, she feels like she's entered a whole new world.
"The store is beautiful," the Village of Buttonwood resident said. "It looks like the type of store that you would see in kind of a boutique area.”
The brick building with yellow and purple trim catches people's eyes as they pass on Main Street in Wildwood. And it's even more colorful inside.
Read this story and many others in Sunday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.