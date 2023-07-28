Overlooked Buffalo ready to stun Rangers

The Villages SC has exceeded expectations this season.
From the outside, at least.
Only 18% of fans picked the Buffalo to make it to the Southern Conference final in the USL League Two’s online bracket challenge, one of the five least picked teams in the entire league. But it’s The Villages that will face Little Rock Rangers tonight for one of the league’s four conference trophies.
Read this story and many others in Friday's edition of the Daily Sun.
