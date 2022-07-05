Overcoming cancer to still dominate pickleball courts at 81

Phil McHugh has a mean forehand and hits the ball hard. Even at 81, he plays pickleball five times a week — plus tennis on the weekends. To see him, you wouldn’t think he beat prostate cancer just a year ago.
“He’s a strong player. He’s got a really great drive — his drives are really strong,” said Joan Baraga, of the Village of Osceola Hills. “He keeps the ball low. He’s competitive, too — he likes to win.”
McHugh took on his cancer with great fervor. He still played pickleball through his radiation treatment — just not as much.
“You have a couple of choices — you can do nothing and it’s going to catch up with you,” said McHugh, of the Village of La Belle. “It’s really not invasive, so you just have to do what you have to do and the doctors are wonderful. And so far, everything is working out great. The new modern technology is wonderful because if it was 25 years ago, I wouldn’t be in the same spot I’m in now.”
