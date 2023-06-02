Outstanding performers recognized

The Villages High School’s girls track and field athlete award winners, from left, Caley Sosnowski, Buffalo Pride Award; Llia Byron, Outstanding Individual Performer; Katherine Probola, Dedication Award; Evah Watterson, Inspiration Award; Ella Thomas, Most Outstanding Running Performance Award; Jessica Aguilar, Most Improved Award; and Natalee Elstad, Outstanding Hurdling Performance, with their awards at the track and field awards banquet.

 India Pantin, Daily Sun

Life has a way of bringing things full circle — usually in the most perfect way.

As one of the most successful track and field seasons in The Villages High School history reached its end, the team held its annual postseason awards banquet where things began for VHS track and field coach Ben Willis and many of the team's graduating seniors — in the middle school gymnasium.

Willis, who teaches physical education at The Villages Charter Middle School, had a few joyful tears in his eyes Wednesday as he and his staff handed out awards to the team's outstanding performers from the season.

"You could hit me in the big toe with a sledgehammer and I wouldn't cry … but things like this are tough,” Willis said during the ceremony.

