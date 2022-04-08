Outlook forecasts even better job recovery for tourism

Florida tourism’s rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic is contributing to a recovery of tourism industry jobs.
And these jobs are coming back faster than state experts anticipated.
New estimates in a Florida Department of Economic Opportunity report predicted leisure and hospitality jobs in the Orlando region — which include jobs in arts and entertainment, accommodations and food service — will return to 89% of pre-pandemic levels this year, up from an initial estimate of 76%.
The better-than-expected recovery stands to benefit Central Florida’s economy, including in The Villages, where the Brownwood Hotel & Spa added to the region’s hospitality employment upon its debut in 2020.
