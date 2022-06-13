Outdoor recreation and sports stores see business boom

As the Sunshine State continues to heat up, more local residents are heading out to enjoy summer activities.
And several local businesses that offer services and items for outdoor sports, activities and wildlife-related recreation, including Sportsman’s Warehouse, Club Champion and Softball’s R Game/Pickleball HQ, are getting busier as more people head in to buy equipment.
“Now that schools are getting out and stuff, we are seeing our foot traffic pick up,” said Beth Marton, general manager of Sportsman’s Warehouse in Lady Lake Crossing.
Sportsman’s Warehouse is an outdoor sporting goods store that offers hunting, fishing and camping gear, as well as clothing, a footwear line and more.
