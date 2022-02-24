Outdoor expo will spotlight nature and recreation groups

Cross off bird-watching, stargazing, kite flying and model boat racing from your bucket list in a single day.
These are just a handful of the activities Villagers may learn more about at The Villages Outdoor Expo, which runs from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. today at Everglades Regional Recreation Complex.
The annual expo brings together more than 30 clubs and organizations in the community that are centered around nature and outdoor recreation. Inside the complex, representatives from clubs and regional entities active in The Villages — such as the Village Birders, The Villages Butterfly Gardens Club and Lake Griffin State Park — will hand out flyers and share information about how to enjoy the outdoor activities to which they are dedicated. Outside, the Cloud Chasers will fly kites, The Villages Astronomy Club will demonstrate solar telescopes, and model boat clubs like the Model Yacht Squadron and Castaways RC Boat Worx will race boats.
Read this story and many others in Thursday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.