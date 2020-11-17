Outdoor Concert Series Returns for safe entertainment options

The Outdoor Concert Series is back for another exciting season of music, but things are a little different this time around.
The Villages Recreation and Parks is taking precautions to keep audiences as safe as possible.
The department is limiting the number of people who can attend these performances. Registration, which starts on the last Thursday of each month, is required by either going to a regional recreation center or going online to districtgov.org.
The department requests that everyone wear masks, which are required if attendees can’t stay at least 6 feet apart from everyone who isn’t in their household.
Read this story and many others in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.