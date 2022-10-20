Outdoor concert series kicks off fall season

Under the willow trees outside of Fenney Recreation, Bobby Blackmon brought the blues to mark the return of the Outdoor Concert Series on Wednesday.
Villagers brought their lawn chairs to watch Blackmon perform a mix of originals and fan favorites.
Toward the middle of the crowd, Mary and Mike Bickel sat in their lawn chairs with their hot coffee.
The Bickels, of the Village of Summerhill, attended the Outdoor Concert Series once before at La Hacienda Recreation.
“For the people who live in the south, it’s great for them (to have it at Fenney),” Mary said. “We don’t mind the drive, nothing is that far.”
Originally from Louisville, Kentucky, the Bickels moved to The Villages 10 years ago.
They were excited to see what Blackmon had in store.
“I like country blues,” Mary said. “It’s a lovely day, and what else are you going to do at 2 in the afternoon?”
Near the front row sat Diane Berube, of the Village of Hammock at Fenney.
“He’s very popular and we wanted to check it out,” Berube said. “It’s wide open and beautiful here. The music and the scenery is chill.”
