Our Moment Cafe welcoming new members

The No. 1 goal Joan Bender and Dick Boyden have for Our Moment Cafe is to make sure visitors feel comfortable and supported.
The couple started the cafe in summer 2019, and welcome both caregivers and care-receivers touched by Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. The group, which currently is accepting new members, offers two locations in The Villages where dementia patients and their loved ones can spend time together and enjoy live music, dancing and other activities.
