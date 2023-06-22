Our Moment Cafe welcoming new members

Today

Thunderstorms likely. High 88F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.

Tonight

Overcast with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly this evening. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tomorrow

Scattered thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. High 88F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.