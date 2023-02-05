Our Moment Cafe helps attendees ‘weave new webs’

A large inflatable beach ball met the outstretched hands of enthusiastic chair volleyball players. As that ball made its way across the net — barring some near run-ins with an overhead chandelier — Joan Bender looked on, content with how far Our Moment Cafe had come. She and her husband, Dick Boyden — both certified dementia practitioners —founded Our Moment Cafe in 2019 as a welcoming place for people with memory loss and their caregivers in The Villages. They do activities, such as chair volleyball, as well as learn and socialize.
