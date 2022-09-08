Orthopaedic medicine comes to Brownwood Medical Center

Brownwood’s medical crown jewel building has its 13th tenant.
The Orthopaedic Institute joined the directory at The Center for Advanced Healthcare at Brownwood, designed as a medical destination with everything under one roof for patients.
Located on the fourth floor, The Orthopaedic Institute joins the center’s other tenants, which already offer an array of medical specialties, diagnostics, rehabilitation, lab facilities and pharmacy service as part of the quest to make The Villages “America’s Healthiest Hometown.”
Following the institute’s ribbon-cutting and open house Wednesday, that now includes specialists geared toward the body’s bones and joints, including a walk-in clinic and quick access to a doctor.
“For the building itself, it rounds out one more specialty that we can offer our community to create better access for folks to have golf cart-accessible care,” said Braulio Vicente Jr., TVH chief operating officer.
