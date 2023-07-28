Orlando Health opens new Wildwood facility

Local residents now have another way to stay on top of their health.
Orlando Health Medical Group FHV Health – Brownwood opened Wednesday at 5437 E State Road 44 in Wildwood. A ribbon cutting celebrated the opening of the facility that offers primary care, cardiology, vascular surgery, computed tomography, or CT, ultrasounds such as stress echocardiogram, and diagnostic cardiac catheterization lab services.
“The establishment of this advanced cardiac care facility signifies our long-standing commitment to excellence in medicine in our community,” Dr. David Lew, president of FHV Health, said in a statement.
