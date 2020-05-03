Organizations team up to spread awareness of pets and medications

Darla Huddleston’s son-in-law has seen firsthand the deadly consequences of pets getting their paws on medications.
A dog that had chewed the cap off a bottle of pills and ate the contents was brought to him to rescue. The veterinarian attempted heroic measures to save the dog’s life, but was unsuccessful.
That’s when Huddleston felt inspired to contact YOUR Humane Society/SPCA to see if it’d be interested in working together to spread awareness about keeping medication away from pets.
Huddleston is the founder and executive director of e3 Family Solutions, a nonprofit serving youth and families in Lake and Sumter counties. It equips young people with the knowledge to make healthy and smart choices, which includes avoiding drugs.
