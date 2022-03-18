Organizations honor female vets during Women’s History Month

Though only about 10% of veterans in the U.S. are women, they are supporting and uplifting each other this Women’s History Month and every month.
The American Legion Auxiliary Post 347 hosted its annual women veterans luncheon Monday to honor and recognize 150 local women veterans.
“It is our pleasure to celebrate not only your service today, but the road that you paved for so many women to follow,” Maureen Caswell, auxiliary president, said to the crowd. “We celebrate the work you continue to do to educate the public and push for the benefits of recognition that you and all those women currently serving so deserve.”
Read this story and many others in Friday's edition of the Daily Sun.
